Offers over £500,000: Settle in to great West End living

Situated in a sought-after West End area, this spacious Aberdeen home would be ideal for families who like to entertain.

Cathrine Conacher and her husband Ian, who works as an engineer, have enjoyed living in the property together for almost 15 years. The couple is now looking to relocate to Spain and hopes a new family will soon be able to call the four-bedroom detached property their home.

27 Woodburn Avenue, Aberdeen

Description: Four-bedroom detached house located in Aberdeen’s West End.

Hall: Entrance hall with light oak flooring and glazed panelled doors to lounge, dining room and kitchen.

Kitchen: Beautifully appointed kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Lounge: Bright, sunny and spacious room.

Dining room: Smart room with a fireplace.

Bedrooms: Four well-proportioned double bedrooms.

Bathroom: Stylish bathroom fitted with a four-piece suite and a separate shower room.

Outside: Generously-sized south-facing rear garden with a patio area ideal for al fresco dining during summer months.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

Cathrine said: “I think the location is fantastic and the south-facing garden is amazing, too. The house is close to a lot of parks, schools as well as shops. It’s a really lovely family home. I think it would make a great home for a young family because there’s a primary school nearby.”

The property offers a great level of stylish accommodation. There’s an attractive vestibule, inviting hall and a stylish sitting room. Cathrine said: “I really love our sitting room – that would have to be my favourite room of the house. It’s nice, roomy and it has a great fireplace.

“The dining room is lovely as well. It’s very cosy and it has big windows, which is great.”

The property also has a kitchen with an extensive range of base and wall units, utility room, bright and airy conservatory, generously-sized master bedroom with a lot of storage space, three further good-sized double bedrooms, stylish shower room and a modern bathroom fitted with a white four-piece suite.

The property occupies a mature site which was thoughtfully landscaped for easy maintenance. Its rear garden, which is on split level, was designed as a seasonal extension to the living accommodation.

Cathrine said: “The patio area is quite large. It’s all granite. We have a lot of trees and a shed in the garden, too. And because the garden is south-facing, we get a lot of sunshine in summer, which is wonderful.”