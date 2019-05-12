Offers over £499,000: Superb five-bedroom cottage with extensive grounds

Graeme Watson had always admired Kinnernie Cottage from afar and with good reason, for the five-bedroom family home is gorgeous, to say the least.

But the 40-year-old IT manager never imagined that he would one day own the property, and was intent on a big renovation project before fate had other ideas.

He has now spent four very happy years at Kinnernie, with Jenny, who is an accountant, and their two children, eight-year-old Mya, and Liam, six.

The family has decided it is time for a new chapter, but will miss their rural haven at Dunnecht near Westhill.

“It was always a house I’d admired when driving past,” said Graeme.

“We found it was for sale purely by accident.

“We’d just had planning permission approved at our previous property, and were looking for ideas on finishings etc on ASPC.

“We arranged a viewing and fell in love with the views, spacious interior, and the tranquillity associated with country living.

“But we also liked the fact that Westhill and Aberdeen were still very accessible”

Spacious family living is on offer, and the Watsons spend most of the time in the dining kitchen, which is a fabulous entertaining space complete with wood burning stove.

Bi-folding doors lead out to the decking area, and a modern breakfast bar caters for informal dining.

There is a lounge with open fire, bright family room, and one double bedroom also on this level.

“ I love the bi-folding doors” said Graeme.

“The decking becomes an extension of the house in the summer months, and it’s ideal for barbeques and parties.”

Kinnernie Cottage, Dunecht

Description: Stunning five-bedroom family home in picturesque location, with substantial land

Price: Offers over £499,000

Dining kitchen/family room: Versatile space with integrated appliances, trendy breakfast bar, and bi-folding doors leading to decking

Lounge: Stylish room, ideal for unwinding

Family room: Diverse space which could easily be transformed into a dining room or home office

Sun lounge: Enjoys views to the west of the property

Bedroom 1: Found to the front of the property, decorated in neutral colours

Master bedroom: Triple outlook, features a dressing room

Bedroom 2/3/4: All of good size and with excellent storage

Family bathroom: Three-piece suite with roll top bath

Outside: Stunning gardens with ample al fresco dining options. Grounds extend to approximately 6.5 acres

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444

Upstairs, the master bedroom enjoys a triple aspect outlook over the grounds.

Ample storage space is provided by the built-in wardrobes and the separate dressing room.

There are three further good-sized bedrooms overlooking the front of the home, and a large family bathroom with three-piece suite.

The family has subtly incorporated their own tastes, and also repainted the entire property on the outside.

“We used 96 tins of external masonry paint in classic cream which was applied by hand,” said Graeme.

“The garden was completely overhauled and extended, as despite having 6.5 acres, the previous set-up meant the garden was tiny.

“The majority of the double glazing has been replaced with PVC windows, and we also have a new boiler.”

The garden is now immaculate and perfect for both little ones, and al fresco dining.

There is also scope for equestrian use.

“We have loved living here and will certainly miss it,” said Graeme.

“Dunecht estate is beautiful for walks and runs, and we hope a new family will appreciate it just as much.”