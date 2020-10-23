Offers over £495,000: Mixing classic and new gives Aberdeen home edge

Offering flexible accommodation spanning two floors, 315 North Deeside Road has both traditional and modern features.

Whether you like contemporary finishings or prefer classic touches, you could feel right at home in the five-bedroom property.

The home is located in the West End suburb of Cults, and occupants can rest assured there is an abundance of amenities situated close by.

There is a porch and hallway on entering, and from here you’ll be given access to all ground floor accommodation, including a well-proportioned lounge with a wood-burning stove.

Next door is the dining kitchen, which is fitted with a wide range of wall and base units and has a window with a view of the garden – and a door to take you into it.

There is also a utility room providing space for additional appliances and tools.

The playroom and study are both of a generous size and, if required, would lend themselves to being used as additional bedrooms.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is the stylish bathroom, which is fitted with a three-piece suite.

Upstairs the master bedroom is located to the front of the property and provides ample space for free-standing furniture. It is enhanced further by having its own dressing room, which could be converted into an en suite bath or shower room provided the relevant planning permission is obtained.

There are three further double bedrooms, all of which are a great size and have ample space for furniture.

The family bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite and completes the accommodation for the upper floor.

Not only are the interiors impressive, but occupants will also enjoy the exterior features.

From the fully-enclosed rear garden that has its own paved patio area, which is ideal for outdoor dining, barbecues and entertaining friends and family during the summer months, to the large driveway that provides off-road parking for several cars, what’s not to love?

Cults is a short distance from Aberdeen city centre, so it is well served by a wide range of amenities.

This includes excellent local shops, primary and secondary schools, restaurants, cafes, banks, post offices, libraries, the medical centre and public transport.

Additionally, North Deeside Road is the gateway to Royal Deeside with its many attractions.

The home also has gas central heating and double glazing.

It is on the market at offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing or find out more information contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565.