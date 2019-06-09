Offers over £495,000: Aberdeen townhouse has more than what meets the eye

Jane Park and her husband Morton have made loved their peaceful life in this three-storey townhouse.

Situated in a quality residential development by Bancon Homes, off Airyhall Road, the spacious townhouse has been thoughtfully designed to provide a fantastic level of accommodation.

Jane and her husband, who moved into the house five years ago, are now looking to downsize.

Jane said: “We’re both retired and we want to downsize − that’s the reason for selling the house.

“We’re building a bungalow and we’re moving where we used to live many, many years ago.

“It’s 50 miles away from here. Our old townhouse was too noisy.

“This is a nice neighbourhood.

“The International School and The Marcliffe Hotel are near the townhouse.

“It’s a good area to live in and good for buses as well. It’s a really nice street.

“Once you come inside, it has the wow factor.

“Indoors, it’s a whole different house,” she said.

5 New Fox Lane, Aberdeen

Description: Five-bedroom three-storey townhouse located in Aberdeen.

Lounge: Bright, airy and spacious room which is perfect for entertaining and spending quality time with family members.

Dining kitchen: Generously-sized dining kitchen with a breakfast table as well as dining table.

Master bedroom: Spacious master bedroom benefiting from a lot of storage space and a modern en suite shower room.

Bedrooms: Four further good-sized bedrooms, some of which can be utilised as dressing rooms or a study.

Bathroom: Modern family bathroom.

Sun lounge: Bright and sunny room.

Outside: Large garden and a garage.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

The stylish accommodation comprises of generously-sized kitchen and dining space with a breakfast table as well as a dining table, bright and airy sun lounge and spacious living room, which is Jane’s favourite space.

Jane said: “It’s so homely and comfortable.

“You can open the big French windows.”

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom and a balcony overlooking the property’s garden.

On the top floor, there’s a master bedroom with an en suite shower room and two further double bedrooms.

The townhouse benefits from a garage and a large rear garden with a patio area which is a lovely spot to sit out and enjoy.

Jane said: “We get a lot of birds and a squirrel or two in the garden. “It’s very peaceful.”