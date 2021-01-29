Offers over £490,000: Ideal for modern family living and entertaining

An increasing number of people on the property hunt are searching for a home ideally designed to suit modern family living and entertaining. And since 5 Blairs Wood boasts not one but multiple open-plan spaces, it is sure to be a winner.

The beautifully presented, five-bedroom home is set in a prestigious development near Kintore, benefiting from a variety of amenities nearby.

It is contemporary, spacious and inviting. Future buyers are sure to appreciate the flow of the living accommodation.

The entrance vestibule is entered through a glazed door and leads to the hallway.

From here, you can gain access to all ground-floor accommodation including a utility room, cloakroom and large lounge, which enjoys triple aspect windows and has an attractive gas fire.

Not only will you want to spend time in the lounge entertaining guests, but also the stylish dining kitchen. It is fitted with an extensive range of gloss base units with co-ordinating worktops, as well as integrated appliances.

The central island offers additional storage and is currently being utilised as a breakfast bar.

Double doors lead from the dining area to the open-plan family room and dining room, which is a great vantage point to enjoy views of the rear garden and the surrounding woodland.

This room is a good size and has ample space for a large table and chairs and soft furnishings.

The ground floor accommodation is completed with a study that would be most suitable for use as a home office or kids’ playroom.

Heading upstairs, the rooms are equally as impressive.

The upper hallway forms a U-shape and has a built-in cupboard with shelving.

There are five double bedrooms in total, two of which are served by desirable en suite shower rooms.

The main bedroom’s en suite has a large shower cubicle, two sinks set side-by-side in a vanity unit with storage underneath, a wall-mounted mirror, and much more. The second bedroom’s en suite boasts similar fittings.

Bedroom one is a most appealing and peaceful room featuring an illuminated walk-in dressing area with built-in triple wardrobes and sliding mirror doors.

The wardrobes are flanked by further built-in storage cupboards with hanging rails.

The remaining four bedrooms are all double rooms which have space for free-standing furniture.

They are incredibly versatile and could be transformed to create an entirely different and unique space, such as a home cinema or gym.

Completing the accommodation is the family shower room.

Additional features in Number 5 include a fully floored attic – which can be reached via a hatch in the master bedroom – for additional storage and a double garage.

Externally, there is a driveway providing parking for several cars to the front and a fully enclosed garden with a deck to the rear.

The rear garden is primarily laid to lawn, with an area laid to deck outside the dining kitchen.

Contact James & George Collie on 01224 572777 to arrange a viewing or find out more information.