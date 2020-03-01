Offers over £475,000: Live like royalty in this north-east castle

Ever fancied living in a castle? Well now’s your chance …

7 Fetteresso Castle is a 14th Century castle in the heart of the north-east.

The magnificent property was sympathetically converted in the 1990s into seven individual homes, each with its own unique character.

It can be found on the outskirts of Stonehaven, set within seven acres of land.

A stunning four-bed home in a castle near the seaside town of Stonehaven.

Viewing: Northwood on 01224 218450

Fetteresso is an elegant, historic property set over three floors each with character and warmth throughout – it is a very well loved family home.

In 2005, the castle was rebuilt and modernised to provide beautiful accommodation.

The castle spans three floors and has many key features including a spacious family living space, sash and case windows allowing natural light into the property, double glazing, oil fired central heating, an extensive driveway and seven acres of communal land with grass and woodland, a variety of mature trees and shrubs and children’s areas.

The ground floor comprises the welcoming entrance hall, a bright and spacious reception room, family room, a modern family dining kitchen, utility room with extensive storage, and a downstairs toilet.

An elegant staircase with high ceilings and feature light fittings will lead you to the first floor which comprises a spacious formal living space with period features, an open working fireplace and stunning views to the front of the property.

The master bedroom features a large walk in dressing area, double fitted wardrobes and a modern en-suit. The second floor comprises three further spacious bedrooms, family bathroom and spacious landing with double fitted wardrobes.

A spacious double garage with electricity is also on offer with the mutual grounds of the home regularly maintained on an informal basis.