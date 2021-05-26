Offers over £450,000: Impressive Dyce home with self-contained apartments and gym

Cosy by nature and spacious in size, this charming cottage is sure to cast you under its spell.

For not only is Park Cottage a large and modern four-bedroom family home, it also boasts a self-contained extension with large gym, games room and two, one-bedroom apartments.

Taking pride of place in the heart of Dyce, the cottage is just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen city centre and is close to the airport, heliport and the bypass, with excellent primary and secondary schools and rail links nearby.

Take a look inside

From the moment you set foot in the delightful detached family home, the magic begins as guests are greeted with a beautiful hallway leading through to an elegant lounge.

With its attractive fireplace, multi-fuel burning stove and triple aspect windows, the lounge is the perfect place to sit back and unwind after a long day at work.

All the right ingredients

And if cooking is your thing then you won’t be disappointed as the beautiful Oak kitchen features sparkling granite overlay worktops, a central island and space for dining plus a fabulous large gas range cooker and a comfortable window seat.

Sit back and relax

After dinner, you can relax in the comfort of the spacious and comfy sitting room.

The beauty of this room is that it could also work as a formal dining room depending on your family’s requirements.

Completing the ground floor is the handy utility room, adjoining bathroom and storage space in the hallway.

Comfort is key

Moving upstairs, a good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the four attractive double bedrooms, three of which enjoy immaculate en suite facilities.

Space to work at home

For those who are looking for space to run a business from home or to accommodate family, then the self-contained extension at the back of the property is perfect.

Inside the extension, which can be accessed from the main house, there are two large store cupboards, a well-equipped gym, large games room and two newly fitted, one-bedroom apartments.

Each apartment has an entrance hallway, utility room, well-equipped modern kitchen/living areas and large double bedroom with en suite shower rooms.

These spaces are all in keeping with current regulations and could be easily used as office space or sold as furnished for additional independent homes or for extended family.

Beautiful inside and out

Outside, there is an enclosed courtyard, large detached double garage/workshop and storeroom which is accessed via a remote electric door and is served with power, light and water.

Parking is also taken care of with plenty of space for vehicles.

Book a viewing

Park Cottage, 201 Victoria Street, Dyce, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To really appreciate everything this home has to offer, arrange a viewing through Anderson Bain on 01224 456789.