Offers over £440,000: Go west to best embrace great open-plan living

Homebuyers across the globe have been embracing open-plan living for some time. And for good reason too, for it is resolutely here to stay.

It allows scope for interesting furnishings and your interiors to flow seamlessly, as well as offering an exceptional level of versatility.

Whether you’re after a sociable hub for the whole family or a multitasking set-up suited to your own tastes, 23 Angusfield Avenue is sure to impress.

Enjoying an elevated position in the sought-after west end area of Aberdeen, the beautifully presented three-bedroom home offers superb accommodation spanning two floors.

A welcoming reception hall boasts, you guessed it, an open-plan layout within the family area.

This good-sized room has a stunning pine-lined vaulted ceiling and picture window overlooking the front of the property.

From here, you can enter the generous sunroom with double French doors leading to a timber sundeck, an area that would prove most useful in the warm summer months. Occupants can enjoy alfresco dining and outdoor entertaining here, as well as develop their own vegetable patch in the garden.

Because the sunroom has ample space available, there is room for a range of furnishings including a family dining table and chairs.

Moving through to the kitchen, which was recently refurbished. It is well appointed and fitted with a wide range of wall and base units in a contemporary white finish with integrated appliances.

There is also a large double bedroom with box bay window that overlooks the front of the property on the ground floor.

This versatile room could be transformed into a teenage den, games room, study or home office as it offers plenty of space for free-standing furnishings.

A modern family bathroom and practical utility room complete this level’s accommodation.

From the open-plan hall and family area, a carpeted staircase with wooden balustrade and banister leads to a galleried upper landing.

Upstairs, there are two further impressive double bedrooms and a good-sized cloakroom.

As well as the decking area, other exterior features include well-maintained gardens to the front and rear, as well as sheds and a greenhouse.

© Raeburn Christie Clark

There is also a detached double garage with twin electric up-and-over doors equipped with power and light, which is accessed via a rear vehicular lane.

As for the location itself, the future owners will love how ideally positioned Number 23 is for accessing the city centre.

The city centre offers an abundance of amenities including primary and secondary schools, Hazlehead Park with its woodland walks and cycle routes, and a choice of excellent golf courses.

In the west end, there is a selection of quality hotels, restaurants and pubs. These are also within relatively easy walking distance.

Number 23 is currently on the market at offers over £440,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 to arrange a viewing or find out more information about the property.