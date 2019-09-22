Offers over £425,000: Generously proportioned space in peaceful location

It has been eight years since the Morris family arrived in Aberdeenshire, having taken the bold decision to buy off-plan after moving from Falkirk.

The gamble paid off as Number Three, Parkside Gardens, is now a gorgeous four bedroom home.

3 Parkside Gardens, Durno, Inverurie

Description: Beautiful four bedroom family home in rural location

Dining Kitchen: Fabulous space complete with south facing French doors, which provide access to the garden. Includes Corian worktops and Neff appliances

Lounge: Spacious south facing room with picture windows on each side. French doors lead through to the kitchen

Family room: Versatile space, could be used as a playroom, office or bedroom. South facing doors provide access to the gardens and patio

Master bedroom: Stunning room with floor to ceiling windows. Boasts a walk-in wardrobe and trendy en suite

Bedrooms 2/3: Both of good size with Velux windows and excellent storage

Bathroom: Offers underfloor heating, deep bath and double shower cubicle

Outside: Generous gardens, laid to lawn and easy to maintain. Includes south facing raised deck area and double garage

Contact: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01467 629300

This lovely detached property can be found at Durno near Inverurie, and has been the perfect base for Eva, four, and Samuel who is two-and-a-half.

Their father, Ed, is now relocating having decided to leave the oil industry, but he is hopeful that new owners will appreciate the space on offer.

You’ll find fabulous rooms for entertaining, plus Biomass underfloor heating on the ground floor.

The generous garden has also been easy to maintain, and Ed fell in love with the rural lifestyle.

“Having previously lived in flats in town, I was craving the peace and quiet,” said Ed.

“I didn’t want a typical new build on a big development, but this house felt right from the very start.

“Although it was bought off-plan, I wasn’t completely in the dark as to what it might look like.

“The first house had already been built on site, and the experience was as close to a self-build as you can get without all the hassle.

“I had a lot of freedom as to the design inside, and this enabled me to really make the house work for the family.”

The property certainly offers plenty of versatility, with a south facing lounge and stunning dining kitchen.

The lounge features two large deep-silled picture windows on each side, and provides the perfect space for family time.

“The lounge is just beautiful, it gets the light all year round so even in the winter it is a lovely warm room,” said Ed.

“We added French doors which lead into the dining kitchen, so if you’re cooking you aren’t cut off from everyone else.”

The modern dining kitchen also features open views alongside a handy breakfast bar, and includes a larder fridge, induction hob, and Neff appliances.

One double bedroom can be found downstairs, with access to a Jack and Jill style bathroom.

The en suite master bedroom can be found upstairs, and includes floor to ceiling windows.

“The house has the ideal layout and has been very much a family home,” said Ed.

“There are lots of little details such as plenty of storage, so you aren’t taking up space with wardrobes.

“The community here is fantastic, it’s very tight knit and everyone is always so helpful.

“Leaving will be difficult but I’m excited to take a new direction with my career, which means a move down south.

“Hopefully new owners can continue to make the most of number three, and all it has to offer.”