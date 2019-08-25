Offers over £420,000: Town centre location is perfect for families

Karen Watt and her family have spent the past five years making a home of their immaculate and well-presented Ellon-based property.

Falling in love with its ambience and idyllic location instantly, payroll worker Karen and her 47-year-old husband Michael, field service supervisor, are looking to downsize but stay in the area.

Westbourne, Commercial Road, Ellon

Description: Immaculate five-bedroom bungalow with spacious accommodation.

Lounge: Boasts a stunning feature fireplace with double doors to the dining room.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with an impressive range of base and wall units.

Sun lounge: Allows access to the rear garden via double doors.

Master bedroom: Features a dressing room and en-suite shower room with underfloor heating.

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: Each room is well-proportioned and incredibly versatile.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There is off-street parking, a detached garage and a picturesque garden.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893

Karen, 51, said: “We fell in love with the area and its picturesque setting during our first visit in 2014, especially our daughter Stacey.

“There’s so much to do in Ellon and it’s flooded with a good range of local amenities.

“As soon as we set foot inside the home we knew it was the one for us.

“Every room is well-proportioned and versatile, offering perfect accommodation for families.

“One of my favourite spaces is the conservatory because you always see wildlife outside, which you wouldn’t expect from a property in the centre of town.

“And the dining room is great in the summer because it has double doors leading to one of the patio areas. We’ve hosted a lot of barbecues and family get-togethers here.”

The accommodation also includes an open-plan dining kitchen, an impressive master bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite shower room, five further good-sized double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

“Another great space is a further dining room, which we currently utilise as a games room,” Karen said.

“Each bedroom is incredibly versatile. They have the potential to be transformed into home offices or studies.”

The property also enjoys a surrounding, pretty garden, off-street parking and a detached garage.

Karen added: “Michael and I are now looking to downsize as Stacey will be moving out soon.

“But because we love the area so much, we’re on the hunt for something in Ellon again.”