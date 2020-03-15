Offers over £410,000: Time for new family in this north-east home

Occupying one of the finest secluded plots in Ellon, this four-bedroom bungalow has neutral decor and spacious accommodation.

The exceptional home is within easy walking distance of the town centre and its amenities, which once included Sheena and George Paterson’s thriving shoe shop – S & G Paterson – The Shoe Shop.

5 Old Rectory Avenue, Ellon

Four-bedroom bungalow with extensive garden and spacious accommodation.

Sheena, who is now retired, moved into Number 5 over 40 years ago with her late husband, having both been eager to get their teeth into a new project.

Sheena, 71, said: “The property was built from scratch, which was a lot of fun for the pair of us.

“I enjoyed decorating the interiors over the years. And I believe the accommodation and decor is still suited to modern families today.”

Inside, there is an attractive entrance hallway, practical utility room, and an impressive dining room on open-plan with the kitchen and lounge.

This large space enjoys a breakfast bar area and French doors, which give access to a sheltered patio area outside.

Sheena says the high number of bedrooms would make the home “fantastic for a family”.

“There is so much space on offer, especially in the master bedroom with ensuite shower room.”

There are also three further double bedrooms, all of which are of a good size, and a stylish bathroom.

Outside there are extensive front and rear gardens. Here, you will find plentiful parking, a summer house and a small paddock, providing fantastic areas for outdoor entertaining during summer.

Sheena said: “I have no plans to move away from the area. Ellon is fantastic!

“The property is only a two-minute walk from the centre, where there are ample shopping, sports and recreational facilities with excellent local amenities.

“However, the time has come where I’d like to downsize, so I’m on the hunt for a new home close by!”