Offers over £399,975: Love at first sight for dream family home

It has been 12 years since Lynn and Jim Dean first came across Adensfield, and it was love at first sight.

The lovely four bedroom family home in Dalgety, Brechin, ticked all the boxes for the couple.

Its immaculate interior did not require renovation, and the same could be said today.

It offers spacious accommodation and one acre of private gardens, which have been well cared for by the couple.

Lynn, who owns a children’s nursery, believes it has been the ultimate entertaining house.

“We have 11 grandchildren, four of whom live in America,” she said.

“They love visiting, we’ve held many a party here over the years,

“I remember when we first saw the house, the sun was shining and it was perfect for us.

“Our previous house needed a lot of work, this was a breath of fresh air.”

Adensfield, Dalgety, Brechin

Description: Beautiful four-bedroom family home with one acre of well-tended private gardens

Kitchen diner: Fantastic space, ideal for entertaining. Modern units and trend island. Patio doors provide access to the gardens

Lounge: Dual aspect windows, this room features a cosy open fire

Play room/study: Versatile space which will adapt to changing needs of family life

Family room: Further flexible space for entertaining/relaxing

Master bedroom: Features a walk in wardrobe and en-suite

Bedrooms 2/3/4: All of good size, one bedroom features an en-suite shower room

Outside: Beautiful garden grounds well maintained by the current owners. Decking area for alfresco dining. Double garage, with fully floored loft space for additional storage

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166

Guests tend to congregate in the fabulous dining kitchen, where you’ll find an island and access to the garden.

“It has really leant itself to parties, we even had a hen party here once,” said Lynn.

The formal lounge has dual aspect windows and you’ll also find a study, which could easily be used as a bedroom.

There are four spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom features a

walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room.

“We have been really happy here and have had the best of both worlds,” said Lynn.

“We can easily pop into town if needed.

“We are only moving as we want to downsize, but we will certainly be staying the area.”