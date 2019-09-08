Offers over £399,000: Renovated stylish five-bedroom period property in rural setting

Most first time buyers start from humble beginnings, but the Lambs took on a sizeable renovation after purchasing their first family home.

Neil and Yasmin moved into the stunning Cartlehaugh seven years ago, after falling in love with the former 19th century coaching inn at Mintlaw near Peterhead.

Cartlehaugh, Mintlaw, Peterhead

Description: Stunning five-bedroom period property transformed by current owners into modern family home

Lounge: Elegant yet cosy, beautifully decorated

Kitchen Diner: Stylish and welcoming, set on semi-open plan level into the family/dining area

Family Room: Fantastic and versatile space, ideal for entertaining or unwinding

Master bedroom: Boasts a feature wall and impressive en suite

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All of good size and with excellent storage space

Family Bathroom: Free standing bath and contrasting tiling

Outside: Revamped gardens, easy to maintain. Outbuilding currently in use as a workshop, offers scope as a granny annexe

They loved the period charm but admit the interior was a 1970s time warp.

It’s hard to believe that patterned carpets and even an avocado green bathroom once greeted visitors, and Cartlehaugh is almost unrecognisable.

From the outside it appears every inch the period property, but sympathetic renovations means there is still plenty of charm to be found.

Neil, who is a joiner and runs his own business in an outbuilding on site, dedicated every spare hour to the mammoth renovation project.

“This was our first home together and we’ve gone on to raise our family here, as we have two children,” said Neil.

“Yasmin is a stay-at-home mum and during the renovations, we lived in one room.

“That was probably one of the hardest challenges, we could have lived with our parents but we thought that by staying in the house, we would get more done.

“It has been absolutely gutted, you name it; we’ve done it.

“We stripped everything back to the bare granite walls, the only thing we haven’t changed is the structure of the building itself.

“I worked on the house in the evening and at weekends, it has been hard work but worth it.”

Neil and Yasmin have created a modern space and spend most of their time in the kitchen and living area.

The gorgeous kitchen is set on a semi-open plan level with the family/dining area, making it perfect for entertaining.

Extensive space is on offer, but lovely fireplaces add a cosy touch.

There is a further lounge where you can unwind after dinner.

Neil said: “We love the area. Aden Country Park and Pitfour Lake are just minutes away.

“It has been a brilliant place to live.”