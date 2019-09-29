Offers over £398,500: Six-bedroom home has been completely refurbished

It has been 13 years since the Buchan family set eyes on the beautiful Copper Beeches, having come to view it when snow covered the ground on a cold January day.

Luckily Rob and Jacky saw beyond the dismal weather and fell in love with this stunning six-bedroom family home at Longside near Peterhead.

This lovely property offers spacious and modern accommodation and is set in a secluded spot on the outskirts of tight-knit community.

Copper Beeches, Longside Road, Longside, Peterhead

Description: Stunning six-bedroom family home, completely transformed by the current owners.

Public Rooms: Lounge, dining room, family room and sun lounge. All of good size and come with versatility, as dining room could be used as a bedroom. Lounge and family room feature log-burning stove, and sun room has beautiful views of the grounds.

Kitchen Diner: Well suited to a variety of occasions. Offers excellent storage space, integrated appliances and lovely cream colour scheme.

Master bedroom: Fabulous space featuring both a dressing room and

en suite.

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All of good size, one bedroom has an en suite.

Family Bathroom: Offers a bath and separate shower enclosure.

Outside: Stone outhouse currently in use as a workshop. Greenhouse, two garden sheds. Decked area for alfresco dining. Grounds mainly laid to lawn and easy to maintain.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365.

It is difficult to believe that it was once in dire need of some TLC, having previously been used as a rectory before falling into a state of disrepair.

Whereas many property owners would be put off by the thought of a mammoth project, the couple realised the potential straight away.

Their eagerness could have something do with the family business, as Rob is a joiner by trade.

“I remember when we came to see it, it was snowing so it wasn’t a beautiful, sunny day or anything like that,” said Jacky. “We walked in and my first thought was how much work needed to be done.

“This was a huge job and even then, we probably underestimated just how much needed doing.

“I turned to Rob and said, ‘well, what do you think’?

“Straight away he said, ‘I’d love to get my hands on that.’

“So that was that, the only part that remains as it was is the outside.

“We completely gutted it from within.”

That’s not to say that Jackie and Rob haven’t been sympathetic in their renovations, though, and Copper Beaches is filled with character.

The impressive list of upgrades includes a new kitchen, new bathrooms, new Velux windows, replumbing, rewiring and even an attic conversion.

You’ll find four public rooms for entertaining, alongside a lovely dining kitchen.

The layout is incredibly versatile and well suited to the demands of family life.

Rob and Jacky also got to work on the grounds, and the decking area is even wired up for a hot tub.

“It’s just a beautiful house and we are really sorry to leave,” said Jacky. “But bringing it back to life has been so rewarding, we haven’t regretted it for a second.”