Offers over £390,000: Stretch out in style with this town villa

Stylish and luxurious, this five-bedroom villa, which is located in Inverurie, would make a great home for people who love to entertain.

Corporate banker Kristen Rossvoll has enjoyed living in the spacious property with her three sons – Kristofer, Max and Konrad – since December 2014.

She said the main thing that attracted her to the contemporary property was its fantastic location.

106 Oldmeldrum Road, Inverurie

Five-bedroom executive detached villa located in a modern residential development.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224623400

Kristen said: “We can easily walk to the train station and the town centre in ten minutes.

“The house is also only five minutes from the brand new primary school and 10 minutes from Inverurie Academy.

“We have an uninterrupted view of Bennachie, which is a spot I visit most weekends for a hike.”

The house has been designed to provide a pleasant and bright and airy living environment.

Kristen said: “The kitchen has a great layout. There is a huge island and a large area for dining. We have enjoyed hosting many parties and dinners for friends and family.”

The property has a trendy lounge which features a bay window. Its French doors lead to the patio area and the property’s large garden.

There is also a master bedroom with an en suite shower room, three further double bedrooms and a TV room which can be utilised as an additional bedroom.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Kristen said: “My personal favourite room in the house is the master bedroom with an en-suite and a dressing room which I love.”

The owner thinks her villa would make a wonderful family home. Kristen added: “It would also be great for professionals who enjoy entertaining and car enthusiasts who are looking for a triple garage which holds two cars and has a separate gym within it.”

While Kristen loved every minute of living in number 106, she is looking forward to finding her new dream house with her fiance, Iain Gallow, a project manager with energy specialists, Calash.

She said: “With children moving on to university, it’s time to look for a new home. In addition, as I’m also getting married this year it will be nice to begin a new chapter in a new home.”