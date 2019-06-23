Offers over £369,000: Family home with ‘fantastic views’

The glistening North Sea, featuring the silhouettes of small boats that slowly drift over the horizon, makes for a spectacular view.

It’s one of the many reasons why 8A South Headlands Crescent in Newtonhill is one of the most picturesque properties available in Aberdeenshire – a fact not lost on the owners of this chalet-style pad, Richard and Michelle Main.

It has been home for the past eight years to the accounts manager, his wife and their two children, Iris and Zander.

“It looked out over the sea and it just had these fantastic views,” said Richard.

It has been the ideal family home with five bedrooms, and a spacious top floor that includes a playroom.

The couple have completely renovated the property, creating a modern and stylish look.

No room has been left untouched and the flexible layout is ideal for busy family life.

“We renovated the whole house,” said Richard.

“There are new stairs, new kitchens, new bathrooms, walls skimmed and new flooring.”

8A South Headlands Crescent, Newtonhill

Description: Stunning five bedroom family home in seaside village

Kitchen diner: Modern and trendy with island and integrated appliances

Lounge: Spacious room, offers access to the balcony with sea views

Sun room: Overlooks the gardens, versatile space currently in use as a play room

Bedrooms 1/2/3/4/5: All of good size, layout lends itself to visitors and older relatives. Fitted storage space, two bedrooms have access to the balcony

Family bathroom: Complete with under-floor heating

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden. Balcony that extends around the length of the property. Generous tarred driveway offering ample off-street parking

and accesses the single garage, plus workshop area

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166

Additions include a modern kitchen diner that incorporates an island.

There is also an impressive lounge with five windows that offers great views of the sea and opens out on to a balcony.

“We spend most of our time in the lounge, for sure,” said Richard, who considers the room his favourite.

“I love the location and I’ll also miss the space and the neighbours.

“There’s also the village of Newtonhill, of course.”

The seaside community has made the perfect base for the family, being an easy commute to Aberdeen and minutes away from Westhill and Dyce courtesy of the AWPR.

And the scenery around the village continues to amaze so much that Richard and Michelle can’t bring themselves to leave the area entirely.

“We’re staying in Newtonhill; we’re just looking for a new project,” said Richard.