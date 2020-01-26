Offers over £365,000: Luxury family home in desirable Deeside

Situated in the popular Deeside town of Banchory, this four-bedroom home is perfect for modern family living.

With impressive accommodation spanning two floors, the home has been a sanctuary for health clinic practice manager Vanessa Harpley for the past six years.

Also enjoying the property’s array of perks has been her husband Thomas – who is an engineer – and their three sons, Owen, 6, Jack 4, and two-year-old Finn.

24 Alder Tree Road, Banchory

Contemporary four-bedroom detached home with garage and private garden.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646

Vanessa said No 24 boasts versatile rooms and plenty of storage throughout, as well as easy access to the range of amenities available in Banchory.

She added: “There are a number of lovely places dotted around the area. And the shopping and public transport facilities are fantastic, too.

“As for inside, the dining kitchen set on open-plan with the sun room has definitely been the heart of the home over the years.”

The kitchen is fitted with a wide range of modern units and integrated appliances, and enjoys a wonderful view over the rear garden.

Further accommodation comprises well-proportioned lounge, master bedroom with en suite shower room and three good sized bedrooms, all of which benefit from built-in storage facilities.

A luxurious family bathroom completes the internal accommodation.

Outside, there is a driveway providing parking for two cars, garage, and a fully enclosed rear garden with additional storage.

“The rear garden is another aspect of the home which is definitely worth a mention – my three boys have always loved it.

“There’s not just a patio area here, but also decking, too. “It’s perfect for relaxing and entertaining during the summer months.

“Because of this, I think No 24 is ideal for families and couples of all ages.

“The five of us have loved our time here, but something I’m really keen to do is take on another project.

“We were able to put our stamp on this house as a new build, but it would be great to tackle one that has even more potential – and this will certainly be in Banchory.”