Offers over £365,000: Best of both worlds in Aberdeen’s West End

This is a home where the old and new intertwine, a place that on the outside fits wonderfully with the other ornate, granite houses of Aberdeen’s West End, but offers something strikingly fresh from within.

“From the outside, you’d never know,” says Nikki Fox, an HR director who has lived in the property she shares with her partner Robert since returning to Aberdeen in 2011.

“You’re walking into a traditional double upper, which is full of modern features.”

54 Richmondhill Place, Aberdeen

And these features really make 54 Richmondhill Place stand out.

Of course, it has all the properties you would expect from a structure of its period, but inside it’s a treasure trove of modern conveniences.

These modern stylings are a result of the work Nikki has put in since moving in.

“I did a lot of work,” she said.

“We created an open plan kitchen, living and dining area, with new electrics and a brand new kitchen, so the whole downstairs is effectively new. It’s all been opened up.”

Along with this are features like an exposed granite “wine wall” and gas fireplace, both of which create the feeling that this house and its interior offer something for everyone.

And the home’s traditional features haven’t been forgotten either.

“We’ve kept the traditional doors; it has these lovely glass ones,” said Nikki.

These magnificent ceiling-to-floor glass doors greet you as you walk in, and allow for sunlight to flood into the massive kitchen area.

The property has provided the perfect home for Nikki, who was lucky enough to acquire it from one of her friends.

“I was just back in Aberdeen, so at first, I was just living in it, and luckily enough, they agreed to sell it to me,” she said.

But with Nikki and Robert now spending most of their time in London, they’ve decided it’s time for a change.

“We’ve just decided it was time to buy a house in London,” said Nikki.

“Honestly, people can’t understand why we’re selling, but it’s time for a forever home, and we’ll be very sad to leave.

“It’s an absolutely amazing property, and hopefully someone else will get just as much out of it.”