Offers over £360,000: Luxury in the heart of Aberdeen

Owner Bryan Strachan aimed to retain his luxurious property’s stylish vintage features while turning it into a modern home.

The owner said: “It’s a modern property with an older twist. We kept the original fireplace and pine doors, but we modernised the bathroom as well as the kitchen. The heating system was completely replaced a year ago.”

Flat B, 22 Polmuir Road, Aberdeen

Description: Generously-sized three-bedroom double upper flat situated in the popular Ferryhill area of Aberdeen.

Lounge: Stylish, spacious and with a West-facing bay window and coal-effect gas fire.

Dining kitchen: Contemporary kitchen with a breakfasting table and a separate smart dining room.

Master bedroom: Very spacious master bedroom with a lot of storage space.

Bedrooms: Two further good-sized bedrooms, one of which is currently utilised as a TV room.

Bathroom: Very modern bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Outside: Shared rear garden, which is laid to lawn, and one exclusive shed.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400.

Bryan, who works as a construction engineer, has lived in the spacious property for the past five and a half years with his wife, Lynne.

He said: “We have already relocated to another property close by. We really love the area because it’s in close proximity to local parks but it’s within walking distance to the city, too.

“We also really like the nice community spirit here.”

Bryan thinks his three-bedroom double upper flat would make a great home for a couple.

He said: “It’s quite an upmarket property. I think it would make a great home for a newly-married young affluent couple.

“There’s a lot of stairs so it’s not really ideal for older people.”

The generously-sized property has an inviting entrance hallway, welcoming and spacious lounge, modern kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, smart dining room, luxurious master bedroom, further double bedroom and a TV room.

Bryan said: “Our living room is my favourite because it’s very spacious and I really like the view from it too.

“This property is a fantastic party-oriented house. We hosted many special occasions here.”

The flat also benefits from a shared garden.

Bryan said: “We share the garden with one of the lower flats, which is owned by a retired art teacher. “The enclosed garden is really child and pet-friendly.”