Offers over £360,000: Country lifestyle amid bustling north-east community

With its thriving community and best-of-both-worlds location, St Fergus was the perfect place for Elaine and Stephen Burnett to put down roots.

Located just a couple of miles north of Peterhead, the sleepy village offered all the benefits of country life coupled with a bustling community spirit, perfect for the young Burnett family.

No 2 Alwyn Wynd sealed the deal, and has been the ideal home for Elaine and Stephen to raise their two children over the last 19 years.

However, with daughter Emily now 24 and son Stuart the grand age of 20, the couple are saying goodbye to their much-loved family home in favour of something new.

“It’s amazing how quickly the years fly in,” said Elaine, 48.

“We’ve been so happy in this house and were attracted to it straight away because of the space it offered.

“With the kids being so young we wanted somewhere with plenty of family space that they could grow into as they got older.

“And it’s worked wonderfully for us over the years.”

2 Alwyn Wynd, St. Fergus, Peterhead

Description: Five-bedroom four-reception room village home with a spacious interior and fully enclosed garden.

Main Lounge: Bright and spacious with a large windows overlooking the garden.

Kitchen Diner: Fabulously modern with a kitchen island come breakfast bar and set on open-plan with a dining area.

Sun Room: Great for relaxing and complete with access to the garden.

Games Room: A highlight of the house, split on two levels.

Master bedroom: A generous double bedroom with walk-in wardrobes and a modern en suite bathroom.

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All of a good size with fitted storage.

Family Bathroom: Fitted with a white three-piece suite and separate shower enclosure.

Outside: Large driveway and double garage. Fully enclosed garden with a patio and Astroturf putting green.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365.

Housewife Elaine and maintenance superintendent Stephen, 49, have also added their own stamp on the house.

Just over 10 years ago the couple decided to extend the property, adding an impressive double height games room with its own mezzanine.

“It gave us the perfect room for entertaining as it flows nicely through to the kitchen,” Elaine said.

“It has also turned into our main lounge, too, which wasn’t our original intention when we built it but has meant that we’ve really gotten the use out of it.

“It’s just a great space to relax in.”

Located just a mile from the coast, St Fergus is close to plenty of beach walks as well as country trails.

The village itself is a busy hub with an active community centre, pub and primary school.

Elaine admits that it will be tough to leave when the time comes.

“We’ve made such good friends here and really gotten to know the area well,” she said.

“But an opportunity has come up in Peterhead which we can’t really pass up on.”