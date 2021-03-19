Offers over £350,000: This fine family home will also be suitable for animal lovers

Set within 19 acres of land, Burnhead Cottage boasts open views of the picturesque north-east countryside.

And while the property itself would be considered particularly spacious and appealing by people of all ages on the property hunt, it offers a number of practical features for animal lovers above all.

Located on the outskirts of the village of Hatton, near Peterhead, the three-bedroom home has been well maintained by the current owner, Richard Binnie, both inside and out.

The farrier moved into the home around a decade ago with his partner Sarah, after they were both drawn to the vast amount of land it had to offer.

“Something to draw attention to more than anything is how quiet the surroundings of the property are,” Richard said.

“So much so that the pair of us always wake up to woodpeckers and birds outside. It really is a great home for nature and animal lovers.

“We only have two neighbours, who are lovely, and the cottage is situated on a dead-end road, so you couldn’t be more secluded if you tried.”

The cottage is ideally suited for equestrian purposes. Not only does the sale include a stable block with three internal stables, a tack room, hay store and an outdoor floodlit arena, but also several sheds suited for storage of tractors and water.

You are met with the charming lounge on entering the cottage, which has triple-aspect windows to the front, side and rear and a large wood-burning stove set in a stone surround.

Set on an open-plan is the dining room, providing a lovely space for formal dining and entertaining with friends and family.

The kitchen, renovated by Richard and Sarah in recent years, is located to the rear and is fitted with a wide range of units and appliances. Here, there is ample space for storage and to put your cooking skills to the ultimate test.

Completing the ground floor is the utility room/cloakroom, which is a practical addition to the home with its two-piece suite.

Travelling upstairs from the lounge, the spacious landing provides access to all further accommodation. This includes three impressive double bedrooms with fantastic views and a well-fitted family bathroom.

The double bedroom one is well proportioned, with a large built-in wardrobe. The remaining bedrooms, again both of great size, provide plenty of space for free-standing furniture.

And for those who would like to put one of the spare bedrooms to better use, there is the potential to transform one – or the two – into a home cinema, teenage den, playroom, walk-in wardrobe, music room or library. Alternatively, it could be utilised as a home office or study space to suit working requirements.

The family bathroom is modern and fitted with a four-piece suite.

The extensive garden grounds can be accessed via a rear door. Here, the owners will reap the benefits of residing in such pleasant, tranquil surroundings, and the property’s exterior features, which also include a garage and workshop.

Richard says the perks of the outdoor spaces are endless: “As the cottage is so secluded, it’s great for kids playing – and you’ll know they’re safe too.

“It’s also ideal for dog walks. You basically have free range to do whatever you like.”

As for the location itself, it is within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen, Dyce, Peterhead and Ellon. These areas boast a multitude of excellent amenities including a range of local shops, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and sports and recreational facilities.

As for secondary education, there are options at either Ellon – which is a mere 10-minute drive away from the cottage – or Peterhead.

A number of walking and cycling routes are also situated nearby, allowing occupants to soak up their surroundings whenever they desire.

Richard has always loved the area, which is why he also intends on buying his next property in the village of Hatton, close to Burnhead Cottage.

Burnhead Cottage is currently on the market at offers around £350,000.

Contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565 or the seller on 07955 414572 to arrange a viewing or find out more information about the property.