Offers over £350,000: A north-east home to create lasting memories

It has been more than 30 years since the Tough family arrived in Westhill, and they were the proud first owners of Number Eight, Mains Court.

Alan and Sheila fell in love with the location, not to mention the spacious accommodation on offer.

Number Eight offers four bedrooms and three public rooms, and it has adapted to changing family life across the decades.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The couple raised their two children, Chris and Katie, who attended Westhill Academy.

Life has come full circle as Katie is now expecting baby number two, so Alan and Sheila are moving closer to their daughter in Alford to be hands on grandparents.

“It’s very exciting and we are looking forward to the challenge,” said retired Alan, who worked in the oil and gas industry.

“Sheila was a secondary school teacher in Alford for 19 years, so we know a few people there already.

“We’re really looking forward to helping with the grandchildren, but leaving the family home will be difficult after all these years.”

Alan believes that Mains Court offers a wonderful community, and Katie and Chris grew up playing with other children on the street.

“There has never been a big turnover of home owners here, perhaps because everyone loved it as much as we have,” said Alan.

“We liked the fact that we were on the edge of Westhill, and we’ve made changes to the house over the years.”

Number Eight Mains Court, Westhill

Description: Lovely four-bedroom family home in great location.

Kitchen: Modern and fitted to a high standard, complete with Range cooker.

Sun lounge: Lovely space ideal for unwinding, versatile to family life.

Dining room: Spacious and perfect for entertaining.

Lounge: Good sized room decorated in neutral colours, offers a blank canvas.

Master bedroom: Complete with walk-in wardrobes and en-suite.

Bedrooms 2/3/4: All of good size with excellent storage.

Family bathroom: Comes with three piece suite.

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden. Driveway and single garage.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444

Number Eight has been extended to create a large family room, with access to the garden.

There is a modern kitchen, separate dining room and a generous sized lounge.

All four bedrooms are of a good size, and the master bedroom boasts an en-suite and built-in wardrobes.

Outside you’ll find well maintained gardens complete with a driveway and single garage.

“The fact we have stayed so long proves how much we have enjoyed living here,” said Alan.

“We feel that moving is the right thing to do though, and can’t wait for the next adventure.”