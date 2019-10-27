Offers over £349,950: Nature right on your doorstep

Built on the old Udny Railway line, this spacious detached house proves there’s nothing quite like a house with a stunning view.

The four-bedroom property is situated in mature yet easily-maintained grounds.

Woodside, Udny Station, Ellon

Description: Four-bedroom detached family home.

Lounge: Spacious dining room and lounge on open plan.

Kitchen/ family room: Fully fitted kitchen on open plan with the property’s family room.

Master bedroom: Good-sized double bedroom benefiting from a lot of storage space and an en suite shower room.

Bedrooms: Three further well-proportioned double bedrooms.

Bathroom: Downstairs shower room and a modern family bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Loft: Insulated loft ideal for extra storage space.

Outside: Garage, side garden and a generously-sized rear garden with a large patio area perfect for al fresco dining.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

Owner Diane Heslop said: “We were the first people to move to the property after it was built. I’ve lived in the house for 17 years, but now that my three children moved away, the house is just too big for me.

“I think the area here is really beautiful − when I move I would still like to stay somewhere rural again.

“I think we have the best of both worlds. It’s only a 10-15-minute drive to Aberdeen and Ellon so we’re close to the city, but the area is very peaceful and quiet.

“I think the house would make a great family home. It needs children playing in the large garden. You can also take dogs on many walks near the house.” The house has an inviting hallway and a fully fitted kitchen and family room on open plan.

Diane said: “My favourite room must be the lounge and dining room on open plan because it’s a great space for entertaining. You can comfortably get 12 people around the dining room table. There really is room for everybody.

“It’s especially great at Christmas.”

An extension to the well-proportioned property was built 13 years ago.

Diane said: “We had four double bedrooms and the living room seemed too small in comparison so we added an extension. We consulted the original architect so it doesn’t look like it was added on later.”

Dianne will miss waking up to the breathtaking views of Scottish countryside.

She said: “On a good day I can see Bennachie from the master bedroom. The view is really beautiful. It’s a really nice, bright and sunny room. The master bedroom has an en suite shower room too.”