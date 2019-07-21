Offers over £349,000: Beautiful five-bedroom family home in immaculate condition

It has been four years since the Walkden family made the move from Manchester to beautiful Newburgh, and swapped city life for the stunning coast.

Cara who is a teacher in Bridge of Don, and husband Jim who is a neurosurgeon, fell in love with No1 Marshall Road.

They admit their five-bedroom detached show home was a world away from their previous urban lifestyle, but they have no regrets about relocating.

It has been the perfect family home and the couple are now proud parents to James, who is almost two years old.

“Jim was offered an opportunity which we couldn’t turn down, so we decided to up sticks and move here,” said Cara.

“I’m from Fife so the move meant that I’m actually a bit closer to family.

“Jim has to be reasonably close to the hospital as he is on call, so we had to be careful when house hunting.

“We loved this house as soon as we set eyes on it.

“We were partly attracted to the fact that it was a new build, so we didn’t need to do any work.

“It was also the show home and we were lucky enough to go round and pick out what we liked.”

1 Marshall Road, Newburgh, Ellon

Description: Beautiful five-bedroom family home in immaculate condition

Lounge: Light and spacious, French doors provide access to the garden

Kitchen Diner: Modern open plan space, ideal for entertaining

Master bedroom: Tastefully decorated and with excellent storage, boasts an en-suite

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All of good size, one bedroom offers an en-suite

Family room: Versatile, currently in use as a playroom but could also be used as a dining room or bedroom

Garden: Detached double garage. Enclosed and well stocked rear garden

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893

The Walkden’s quickly settled into community life and hope to stay in the area.

They are moving so they can start a fresh project, but will certainly miss their immaculate home.

There is a beautiful lounge with French doors overlooking the garden.

“I love this room because it feels very peaceful and private, and you can look out at the birds in the garden,” said Cara. “It is very relaxing.

The dining kitchen is a fabulous open plan space and offers a modern and trendy look.

There is a further dining room which they have transformed into a playroom for James, but this space could also be used as a bedroom or further living area.

All five bedrooms can be found upstairs, including the master bedroom which is en-suite.

Outside theenclosed rear garden has been well stocked with plants and shrubs.

“We love it here and I often go running along the beach,” said Cara.

“We are sad to leave, but also excited for a new adventure.”