Offers over £348,995: ‘Combine rural and city life’

Boasting immaculate and incredibly spacious accommodation, Karen Ross believes her property is ideal for couples and growing families alike.

The stay-at-home mum-of-two spent her childhood years in the impressive three-bedroom home and says it offers extremely comfortable living.

22 Seafield Drive, East, Aberdeen

Description: Immaculate three-bedroom, semi-detached home situated in the popular Seafield area.

Lounge: Generously-sized and welcoming room, with ample space for free-standing furniture and feature fireplace.

Dining kitchen/Family area: Benefits from a large bay window and a number of impressive integrated appliances.

Master bedroom: Enjoys a view of the rear garden and built-in wardrobes.

Bedrooms 2/3: Both rooms are good-sized and offer comfortable living, with one benefiting from a walk-in storage area.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There is a driveway, single garage and well-maintained rear garden with slabbed patio area, greenhouse and storage shed.

Viewing: James & George Collie on 01224 572777.

Karen, 46, said: “The benefits of the property are endless, in my opinion.

“It’s in a central part of town so you’ll find that a string of amenities including restaurants, shops and cafes are only a short walk away.

“But despite being so central, it’s situated in a really quiet area and is very secluded.

“This means that you can combine the perks of both rural and city centre living.”

Having recently been tastefully renovated and modernised to a high standard, the home boasts an array of stylish rooms. There is a generously-sized and welcoming lounge with large bay window, dining room and superb open-plan kitchen.

Karen said: “A favourite room of mine is definitely the open-plan kitchen diner, as it’s an incredibly bright and versatile space.

“It’s also great for entertaining friends and family.”

The property also boasts a large utility room, contemporary shower room with three-piece white suite, a master bedroom enjoying views of the rear garden and two further good-sized double bedrooms. It also benefits from a single garage, off-street parking, double-glazed windows and gas central heating.

“Outside there’s a large garden space, which is mainly paved and ideal for hosting outdoor parties,” Karen said.

“The house holds a dear place in my heart and I can’t wait for a couple or family to relocate and make it their own.”