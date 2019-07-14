Offers over £345,000: A dazzling home to last a lifetime

It has been 45 years since Eileen and Keith Ballantyne met on a blind date outside a dance hall on Christmas eve.

They have raised three boys together after moving to Inverurie, and now have four grandchildren.

The retired couple believe life has come full circle, and they are preparing to return to Dundee and downsize to an apartment.

It has been 27 years since they first set foot in Number One, Stonefield Gardens, and they have been the sole owners of the beautiful four bedroom family home.

Having previously lived across the street, the family were able to watch the property get built.

And that is without having to deal with the renovations.

Keith, who travelled the world as an engineer, always looked forward to coming home while Eileen juggled family life with a varied career in social work.

She has recently retired from her job as a dental receptionist in Inverurie, and the couple say they are ready for an adventure.

“Our three boys are all grown up with lovely houses of their own, we believe this our time now,” said Eileen.

“Although we feel ready, we will be feeling tearful when the time comes to leave because this has been our family home.”

1 Stonefield Gardens, Inverurie

Description: Gorgeous four-bedroom family home with ample entertaining space

Lounge: Lovely space, ideal for unwinding. Decorative lighting and bay window

Dining room: Perfect for entertaining with ample space for dining furniture

Sun lounge: Stunning space with access to the garden, well suited for family gatherings

Kitchen: Modern and in excellent condition, with ample work unit space

Bedrooms 1/2/3/4: Two bedrooms can be found downstairs. All of good size with excellent storage

Family bathroom: Fitted to a high standard by Laings of Inverurie

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden, well maintained with large decking and patio area for alfresco dining. Detached double garage fitted with power, light, floored loft space and workbench.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444

Number One quickly became known as the Ballantyne hub, with Keith’s two brothers visiting from over-seas.

It offers spacious accommodation and has been kept in immaculate condition. The couple also added a conservatory in 2005, so as to make the most of the south facing plot.

“We had the local knowledge and knew the garden got the most sun,” said Keith.

“We previously lived across the street and I just happened to ask workmen what they were doing one day.

“They told me new homes were getting built, with three boys and a dog, we needed more space.

“We watched the progress day by day, the boys got to know the workmen and told them which room would be there’s.”

Prior to the conservatory, the family spent most of their time in the lovely dining room.

“We used to ring a bell to get the boys out of their bedrooms,” said Keith.

“Now I use it to get Eileen downstairs for her porridge in the morning, the next owner can inherit it.”

The family have also loved living in Inverurie and will miss community life.

“We’ve had everything we’ve needed here, there are great schools and a real community,” said Eileen.

“We are going to miss it terribly, but we’d like to do a bit more travelling.

“The house would be ideal for either a family or a couple.

“It’s time for us to pass it on.”