Offers over £335,000: Spacious three-bedroom granite villa in Aberdeen

Spacious and stylish, this three-bedroom granite fronted villa is close to all local amenities.

Jennifer Watt, who works as an online consulting manager, has lived in the property with her husband David, who is a helicopter pilot, for six years. They welcomed their daughter Emily almost three years ago.

46 Ferryhill Road, aberdeen

Spacious three-bedroom mid-terraced granite fronted villa.

Jennifer said: “This is honestly a perfect house, so we shouldn’t really be moving, but I would like to live in the countryside.”

The owner thinks their house would be ideal for both families and young couples.

She said: “I think it would make a great family house because it’s close to schools.

“Duthie Park is nearby too, which is great if you have a little one.

“But the property is also in close proximity to Union Square as well as Union Street and all its bars and restaurants, so it would also make a good home for young people who don’t have kids and can still go out.”

The accommodation comprises of generously-sized lounge and a contemporary kitchen, which benefits from a breakfast bar, and a family room on open plan.

Jennifer said: “The kitchen is really large, bright and airy. Now that it’s been refurbished, it’s definitely my favourite room of the house.

“It’s a real sun trap in the afternoon, so it’s a great place to enjoy a cup of tea.

“The spacious lounge looks onto a grassy area.

“We put there a Victorian-style cast iron fireplace which is a real focal point of the room.”

The property also has a smart dining room and a modern shower room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned double bedrooms with a lot of storage space. A modern bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath completes the accommodation.

The house benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, attic and good-sized front and rear gardens.