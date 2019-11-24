Offers over £325,000: Perfect haven for a growing family

Offering easy access to an array of amenities, this five-bedroom home is set in a tranquil cul-de-sac in the sought-after area of Ellon.

Boasting modern living and generous accommodation, the property would make the perfect forever home for a growing family.

11 Birch Grove, Ellon

Impressive five-bedroom villa benefitting from spacious accommodation, and modern comforts of gas central heating and double glazing.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893

Husband and wife Iain, 53, and 54-year-old dietician Gillian, moved into the desirable property in 2002, where they raised their two children, Sam and Biv.

But as the pair recently fled the nest and set off to university, Iain and Gillian are planning on uprooting to Houston in the coming months.

Drilling and completions engineer, Iain, said: “When we were looking for a home suited for the family, a main priority of ours was finding a nice area with good schools located close by.

“The garden was another huge selling point for us. It’s a large plot, so it’s been a great space for the kids over the years and during the summer months.”

The property boasts a welcoming entrance hallway, which provides access to all rooms on the ground floor.

These comprise a beautiful lounge, good-sized double bedroom, fitted kitchen with a number of integrated appliances set on open-plan with the dining room, and an extensive family room overlooking the stunning rear garden area.

Further accommodation includes a utility room, master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, stylish family bathroom and three further well-proportioned double bedrooms.

Iain said: “The house is flooded with versatile rooms that can be used for different purposes, such as additional bedrooms, study areas or nurseries. And each room is of a fantastic size.”

Along with the sizeable garden, there is also a single integral garage and a large driveway outside, providing parking for several cars.

The property benefits further from gas central heating and double glazing.

“It’s a fantastic home to raise children in, and we’ve loved our time here in Ellon,” said Iain.

“Gillian and I will soon be moving to Houston for work purposes.”