Offers over £320,000: Spacious home fit for families

After living in the spacious house for more than two decades, Andrew Leslie and his family are now looking to relocate.

With Andrew, who currently works for global provider of engineered products Sparrows, retiring soon and his son Connor moving out, the Leslie family have decided to downsize.

While they enjoyed living in Newtonhill, Andrew and his wife Jill said they would now love to move to Peterculter.

3 St Crispins Road, Newtonhill, Stonehaven

Description: Four-bedroom detached dwellinghouse located in the popular village of Newtonhill.

Lounge: Spacious room benefiting from an open fireplace with stone surround and wood mantle.

Breakfasting Kitchen: On open plan with the bright and airy sun lounge, the breakfasting kitchen is fitted with a good range of wall and base cabinets.

Bedrooms: Four well-proportioned double bedrooms with a lot of storage space.

Bathroom: Modern shower room and a luxurious bathroom.

Outside: There’s a large rear garden with a good-sized patio area ideal for al fresco dining, off-street parking and a garage.

Viewing: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01569 762947

Andrew said: “I think this area is great because it’s not too far away from town. You have Stonehaven on one side and Aberdeen on the other.” The property is also close to many local amenities.

“Asda is two miles away and our local Tesco is on top of the village,” Andrew continued. “There are also two local pubs.”

The four-bedroom detached dwellinghouse would make a great home for growing families.

Andrew said: “I think the house would be perfect for families. If someone has two or three kids, it would be ideal for them.”

When they bought the house 22 years ago, the couple said they were surprised how big the property actually was.

Andrew said: “The house is definitely bigger than it looks from the outside. There are four double bedrooms and they’re all quite big.

“We also added a sun lounge, which overlooks the garden. We spend most of our time there. We also have a TV there, so we don’t really use the lounge anymore.”

The generously sized property also has a contemporary breakfast kitchen fitted with a range of units, comfortable lounge with an open fireplace, formal dining room, and a luxurious-looking bathroom, as well as a modern shower room.

Externally, there’s a good-sized rear garden with a patio area, garage and off-street parking.