Offers over £320,000: Fantastic forever family home in north-east

Located within the sought-after village of Tarland, this well-presented four-bedroom home is both spacious and stylish.

Combining a range of modern and traditional features, hotel manager Stephen Ross has relished the past four years living in the tranquil property.

3 Peter Milne Close, Tarland, Aboyne

Stunning four-bedroom detached dwellinghouse situated within the Deeside village of Tarland.

Stephen, 49, said: “The house is ready to move into and has so much to offer a variety of home buyers, but I do believe it’s best suited to families.

“Not only is there plenty of space for everyone inside, but there’s also a good-sized garden outside, too.

“The area itself is another perk, as it’s incredibly peaceful, so it would be great for cyclists or walkers. And there are plenty of local amenities close by should you need them.”

The property has been finished to an exceptionally high standard, with the use of natural wood finishings throughout.

The generous accommodation comprises a welcoming reception hall, stylish shower room, and a well-proportioned lounge with double doors leading to the family/dining area, which boasts a breakfast bar and superb open-plan layout with the modern kitchen.

Here, you can access the fully enclosed garden via the sun lounge, which provides a high degree of privacy and a safe play area for children.

Stephen said: “The sun lounge has always been one of my favourite spaces over the years.

“It really helps warm and brighten up the whole open-plan section downstairs.”

There is also a master bedroom featuring a built-in wardrobe and its very own en suite shower room, three further double bedrooms with ample space for free-standing furniture, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the home enjoys the benefits of off-road parking for up to two cars and a single garage.

“Everything about the property is fantastic and would make a great forever home,” said Stephen.

“But I’m now looking to downsize and relocate closer to Banchory, which is where I work.”