Offers over £320,000: Eco-friendly home in country setting

Most people who build a house do it for aesthetic reasons.

Perhaps there’s nothing on the market which suits their style, or they happen to have acquired a piece of land with spectacular views out to sea.

Ollyoak, Mill of Colp, Turriff

Description: Eco-friendly three-bedroom detached family home with modern interior, fully enclosed garden and country views.

Lounge: Bright and spacious with a wood burning stove. The real heart of the home set on open plan with the dining area.

Kitchen Diner: Sleek and modern with a central island. Separate room for white goods.

Office: The perfect study.

Master bedroom: Complete with fabulous separate dressing area and luxury

en suite. Private balcony.

Bedrooms 2/3: Both of a decent size. One with fitted storage and the other with a dressing room attached.

Family Bathroom: Fitted to a high standard with a modern suite and free standing bath.

Outside: Large driveway and fully enclosed rear garden with fruit trees, a large decked area and gazebo.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263.

But for Alexander, an asset manager, and Carol Carle, a school cook, who built their property “Ollyoak” just outside Turriff, it was something different entirely.

“We’d built a couple of houses before over the years,” said Alexander, 54, “but this time we felt we could have a go at building a really eco-friendly, low cost home.

“It was the first time we had tried something like this and also the first house we designed mainly for just the two of us, since our children had left home.

“I’m originally a joiner to trade but even so, it was a bit of a risk to build a house with no radiators.”

After extensive research into eco-friendly self-builds, the pair got started and their property was finished in 2014.

Located in the Mill of Colp less than two miles from Turriff, it is specially designed to soak up as much sunlight as possible, not just from the large triple-glazed windows but also the 16 ground-mounted solar panels.

Air-tight construction, super high levels of Icyenene insulation and a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system help keep the property warm and dry while circulating clean air around the home.

“The solar panels heat our hot water, so without a boiler it means electricity is really our only bill,” Alexander said.

Elsewhere on the ground floor there is a utility room and office, while upstairs offers three generous sized bedrooms.

The master in particular is a highlight, complete with an en suite, dressing room and private balcony.

“We’ve loved living in this house which of course means it’s quite hard to say goodbye,” Alexander said.

“But we’ve got the building bug and want to start a new project for our next home.

“We’ll be downsizing and I’m keen to try and incorporate some smart technology in our next build.”

So watch this space to see what Alexander and his wife come up with next.