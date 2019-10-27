Offers over: £320,000: Country living in a stunning setting

Surrounded by beautiful golden fields and vast open skies, this picturesque property, in Aberdeenshire’s peaceful countryside, offers stunning views and is ideal for commuters.

Thirteen years ago, however, this lovely home didn’t exist; it was a derelict steading, transformed by owners Susan and John Barrowman. Susan, a local business owner, and John, a financial manager, have ensured that from such humble beginnings now stands a wonderfully maintained home.

Craigand, 1 Frogmore Steading, Newburgh, Ellon

Description: Four-bedroom semi-detached converted steading that offers spacious accommodation throughout and enjoys panoramic views.

Lounge: The lounge is a bright room with patio doors leading out to the decked area.

Kitchen Diner: Beautifully finished kitchen with an open-plan dining area.

Master Bedroom: Generously proportioned master bedroom with built-in storage and a wonderfully finished en suite shower room.

Bedrooms 2/3/4: Three spacious bedrooms, two upstairs and one downstairs each double in size.

Bathroom: Sizable family bathroom.

Garden: Extensive gardens which surround the property are fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn with borders stocked with various plants and shrubs.

Contact: Aberdein Considine, 01358 721893.

“Thirteen years ago, it was originally just derelict steading,” said Susan.

“It took just over a year and a half to complete and renovate, as we built it completely from the ground up.”

What they’ve created is a welcoming and easy to navigate home.

On the ground floor, a spacious hallway provides access to every room. These rooms are bright and inviting and the lounge has doors that open out on to an attractive decking area.

A large, fully-enclosed garden surrounds the property and comes complete with an immaculately laid lawn, which is bordered by plants and shrubs.

The open-plan kitchen is fitted with a range of base and wall units and features a lovely dining area.

Upstairs, the house is equally well equipped; there is a large master bedroom with a luxurious en suite and plenty of storage.

“I enjoy spending time in the kitchen, the views from our kitchen and lounge are phenomenal,” said Susan.

The views from Craigand bring it to the next level and they’ve had such an impact that Susan and John can’t bring themselves to leave the area entirely.

The couple are moving after deciding it was time to downsize

“We love it and we’re still going to be in the same area,” said Susan.

“We’re actually building a new smaller, house, a bungalow on another piece of land we own.”

And Susan is confident that Craigand will make the perfect home for any new owners, especially families.

“It’ll be a phenomenal family home with the garden and walks and nearby schools,” she says.

The property also offers excellent commuting options, with the AWPR being easily accessible and offering routes to Aberdeen, Dyce and Westhill.