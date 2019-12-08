Offers over £319,000: Period features and views over Aberdeen

With rooftop views across the heart of Aberdeen, this four-bedroom home is both conveniently located and stylish.

38 Richmondhill Place, Aberdeen

Impressive granite four-bedroom upper dwelling with beautiful views looking east over the city of Aberdeen.

Situated within the ever popular area of Midstocket, the spacious property benefits from an array of period features including two original working fireplaces and high ceilings.

Property owner, 26-year-old Peter Aitken, who is a doctor, said the house is incredibly bright and homely throughout.

He added: “When I was hunting for a home, it was the first one that really stood out to me due to its large rooms and original features.

“It’s not only great inside, but the home is also located close to a wide range of amenities, which makes it ideal for a young or growing family.

“You can walk into the centre of town and access a variety of parks, cafes, restaurants and supermarkets with ease. And the area itself is safe, with great schools nearby.”

On entering, a grand welcoming vestibule leads up to the lower level accommodation comprising a hallway with built-in storage, an impressive lounge, formal dining room and fully fitted kitchen.

There is also a utility room, double master bedroom and contemporary family bathroom.

“My favourite space has always been the lounge,” Peter said.

“Here, you get to enjoy the sun during the summer months and feel cosy throughout the winter – due to the stunning feature fireplace.

“Another perk of the home is the views it offers. You can see across the whole of Aberdeen, and even see the sea on clear days.”

On the upper level, there are three further well-proportioned double bedrooms, a versatile home office and shower room.

The property benefits further from a fully enclosed garden to the rear complete with large patio, exclusive cellar and shared washhouse.

Peter said: “I’ll really miss living in the property. But due to working commitments, I’ll be moving to Edinburgh very shortly.

“I really hope it goes to either somebody, a couple or a family that can enjoy it just as much as I have over the years.”