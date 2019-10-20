Offers over £315,000: Versatile home in perfect north-east location
Since uprooting from America around six years ago to the tranquil setting of Ellon, Jessica Labrooy has relished the time spent in her desirable home.
Jessica, who shares the four-bedroom bungalow with her artist husband Christopher, 39, 12-year-old son Chase, and their two dogs Enzo and Dino, has loved the property’s spacious and well-presented acommodation.
From its modern fitted kitchen to the array of versatile rooms on offer, 6 Auchmore Road would suit the needs of a whole range of potential buyers.
Description: Four-bedroom detached bungalow in the sought-after area of Ellon.
Lounge: Boasts a large window to the front and plenty of space.
Kitchen Diner: Fitted with a range of base and wall units, and integrated appliances.
Master bedroom: Beautifully-presented with en suite shower room.
Bedrooms 2/3/4: All versatile and good-sized, providing plenty of space for free-standing furniture.
Family Bathroom: Has recently been upgraded to a high standard.
Garden: Fully enclosed with an area laid to lawn and a great patio area to enjoy al fresco dining.
Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893
Secretary Jessica, 33, said the property’s convenient location has proved to be one of its stand-out features.
“It was the friendly neighbourhood and convenience of number 6 that initially attracted us,” said Jessica.
“We loved the fact it was so close to the school. There are also a number of shops, amenities and public transport facilities that are only around a 10-minute walk away.
“The plot is of a generous size, which is fantastic for people with children or those who like spending time in their gardens.”
Inside, there is a welcoming hallway providing access to all accommodation.
This includes a well-proportioned lounge, stylish kitchen on open-plan with the dining area, a family bathroom, beautifully-finished master bedroom with en suite shower room and three further good-sized double bedrooms.
Jessica said: “Most of our time was spent in the kitchen area because my husband does a lot of cooking.
“And because it’s so large, we often had friends and family round. It’s the perfect space for when you’re wanting to get everyone together.”
Externally, number 6 enjoys the benefits of a tarred driveway, double garage, fully-enclosed rear garden with an area laid to lawn and a superb patio area.
“The home is accessible for anyone,” said Jessica.
“It would be suited to couples of all ages due to the fact it’s a bungalow.
“We’ve loved the past five years here. Hopefully we’re able to fall in love with our next home just as much as this one.”