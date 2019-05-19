Offers over £315,000: Three-bedroom flat in the desirable west end of Aberdeen

Having been in the family for almost 70 years, selling their much-loved Aberdeen home was not an easy decision for Joan and Ian MacMaster.

Situated in the West End of the city, the three-bedroom upper-floor flat boasts an array of impressive period features and modern accommodation spanning three floors.

Retired teacher Joan and her former paperworker husband Ian, both 71, have relished the years spent in 77 Beechgrove Terrace.

“The property has been in the family since it was purchased in 1951,” said Joan.

“It’s always had a wide range of appeal because there’s so much it has to offer, including it’s convenient location.

“And although it retains a lot of original features, we have had a couple of renovation projects.

“We made the addition of the loft room with an en-suite bathroom, which would make a fantastic space for any youngster or if you have people coming to stay.”

77 Beechgrove Terrace, Aberdeen

Description: Three-bedroom self-contained upper flat situated in the West End of the city

Lounge: Bright and airy, featuring large bay window and attractive marbe fireplace with tiled surround

Dining room: Provides access to the impressive balcony area

Kitchen: Modern and stylish room with a number of integrated appliances

Master bedroom: Well-proportioned double room with dual aspect

Bedrooms 2/3/: Both rooms are decorated in charming neutral tones, and have ample space for free standing furniture

Bathroom: Three-piece suite, benefitting from underfloor heating

Outside: There is a private driveway, single garage, and an abundance of garden space

Viewing: James & George Collie on 01224 572777

Inside, the home is both charming and minimalistic, ready for future buyers to adapt and make their own.

The accommodation comprises a stylish open-plan kitchen, spacious lounge with bay window, three bright and airy double bedrooms with storage space and a large bathroom with underfloor heating.

There is also open-plan dining room that provides access to the impressive balcony, which is sure to be a stand-out space in the property for al fresco dining.

“It’s in such a fantastic position for local amenities, including good schools and shops,” said Joan.

“We always set out to rent it in short term, but now the time is right to put it on the market. We’ll now be able to visit my daughter and her family over in Australia a bit more.”