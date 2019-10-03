Offers over £315,000: Stunning north-east steading is full of character

It’s not often you can relax in the living room while enjoying an original mill wheel which has been turned into stunning wall art.

This quirky feature helped Rachel and Paul Lefevre fall in love with 2 Kirkton Steading, which can be found at Monymusk, near Inverurie.

The couple had originally planned to downsize, and Paul wanted to swap Westhill for rural life.

Rachel, however, was reluctant to live too far from the city and had visions of bumpy countryside track, with neighbours in short supply.

Thankfully, this stunning four-bedroom converted steading saved the day, and the couple moved in four years ago.

They now want to a start their own renovation project, having lived only in new builds, but will miss the modern open plan space and gorgeous views.

2 Kirkton Mill Steading, St Andrews, Monymusk

Description: Beautiful four-bedroom converted steading, filled with character and

modern comfort

modern comfort Breakfasting kitchen: Trendy space with integrated appliances and informal breakfast bar. Set on open plan level with lounge

Lounge: Versatile space complete with wood-burning stove. Original mill wheel creates gorgeous feature wall

Guest bedroom: Located on the ground floor, complete with en suite

Bedrooms 2/3/4: All of good size, found on the upper floor

Family bathroom: Modern and installed to a high standard

Outside: Off-street parking with stone chipped driveway. Enclosed rear garden with decking area for alfresco dining

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263

“We certainly haven’t downsized like we originally thought, but we fell in love the steading,” said Rachel.

“We were the first owners to move in after it was renovated, which was pretty exciting.

“It used to be an old corn mill, and the original wheel was preserved and left on the wall.

“Not many people can say they have a mill wheel in their living room.

“It was details like that which really attracted us.

“It’s unlike anything else we’ve ever seen – it’s old on the outside and new on the inside.”

You’ll find underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, and stunning open plan space.

The dining kitchen has trendy high-gloss units and an informal breakfast bar, while the lounge features a cosy wood-burning stove.

High ceilings add yet more character, and one en suite bedroom can be found on the ground floor.

There’s also a fully enclosed garden which has been laid to lawn, and a decked area is perfect for alfresco dining.

“I didn’t want to live in the middle of nowhere, so this is the best of both worlds,” said Rachel.

“We have a wonderful community, and I can easily commute to my job in the city centre.

“We’ve loved living here, and hope the new owners will be just as happy.”