Offers over £315,000: A perfect space for growing families

With its extensive garden grounds and impressive features, this four-bedroom property would make the ideal home for a growing family and couples alike.

9 Westburn Drive, Inverurie

Four-bedroom home with generous accommodation and modern interiors, situated in the expanding and prosperous town of Inverurie.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263

Property owners Doug, who works in the whisky industry, and Alana Stewart, a 35-year-old full-time mum, moved into the stylish home seven years ago.

Doug, 44, admitted it was the idyllic location and modern accommodation that stood out for them above all.

He said: “The property is situated in Inverurie, so there are a lot of local shops, restaurants and cafes nearby.

“But the garden was a major selling point for the pair of us as well.

“Because of its size, there was so much we could envision doing and adding to it and it’s been a great area for our two kids to play in.”

As well as impressive exterior touches, including the garden’s built-in slide, the home itself boasts an array of fantastic rooms.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, stylish family bathroom, master bedroom with built-in storage and en suite shower room, as well as three further well-proportioned and versatile double bedrooms, which also benefit from built-in storage facilities.

There is also a large lounge which provides access to the dining kitchen through double doors, creating a great space for entertaining.

“A favourite room of ours is the dining kitchen,” said Doug.

“It’s a spacious room with its very own bar, so it’s the perfect social area for having people round.

“Because of the accommodation on offer, as well as the large garden, I think the home is definitely most suited to growing families, young couples or those looking to downsize.”

Outside, there is also ample off-street parking providing access to the single garage and a garden shed for additional storage.

Doug said: “The four of us have spent many years here and it’s been fantastic.

“Because we love the area so much, Alana and I are currently on the hunt for plots north of Inverurie. We would love to build our own sustainable home in a more rural location.”