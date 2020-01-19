Offers over £310,000: Five-bedroom home with stunning views over waterfront

With an enviable waterfront location, this magnificent five-bedroom home enjoys panoramic sea views.

Owner Pauline Littlewood, 40, believes it’s the ideal property for growing families and retired couples alike, with its elegant and spacious rooms.

4 Mill Court, Gourdon, Montrose

Five-bedroom home with an enviable waterfront location and magnificent panoramic sea views.

Viewing: Smith Solicitors Stonehaven on 01569 767778

Pauline – an admin assistant at Inverbervie Medical Centre – shares the stunning home with her 48-year-old husband Ian, their son Alex, 9, and daughter Rosie, 8.

She said: “Ian, who is an oil worker, and I have lived in Number 4 since 2007 after relocating from a flat close by.

“We agreed it would be the perfect home for us to start a family because of its size and the sea views. I also have ties with it as both my parents worked here when it was initially an old mill.

“Since it was converted into a home, it’s been renovated to the highest of standards throughout.”

The impressive ground floor accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, family room, elegant lounge with wood burning stove and a stunning dining kitchen with integrated appliances.

Here, sliding patio doors provide access to the large garden, which offers the perfect space to admire the scenic views and enjoying al fresco dining during the summer months.

Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with en suite shower room, three further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

Pauline said: “The home is ideal for a number of different people on the market, including families. “It would also be great for retired couples who love walking. It’s only a short distance away from the beach, harbour and a variety of local shops.”

Not only is the home a stone’s throw away from an array of amenities, but it also enjoys the benefits of an extensive driveway, single garage and a wraparound garden.

“Ian and I are now looking to start a new chapter with the kids in the countryside,” Pauline said.

“All we’re after is more land. But we love this area, so we will definitely be hunting for a property close by.”