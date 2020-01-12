Offers over £310,000: Bright and spacious home in Aberdeen’s West End

Boasting very bright and spacious accommodation, this double upper flat forms part of a substantial West End property.

Stay-at-home mum Deborah Baulch has lived in the stylish three-bedroom flat with her husband Matthew – who works as a geologist – for six years.

206 Mid Stocket Road, Aberdeen

Three-bedroom double upper flat in Aberdeen’s West End.

The couple, who recently welcomed their sons Oscar and Dylan, aim to relocate to another Aberdeen property.

Deborah said: “Our sons are twins and they’re just 11 months old. Lifting two babies to our upper flat is becoming too difficult for me so we’re looking for a different place with a garden.”

Deborah said she fell in love with the property’s ornate plasterwork, hardwood finishings and other period features.

She added: “I also loved the double walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom.”

Deborah said the lounge is her favourite room.

She said: “The room has so many windows and the views from there are absolutely incredible.

“You can see the moon rising every night and it’s just so pretty.”

The property also has a beautifully-appointed kitchen fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units with high gloss white doors.

Deborah said: “It’s a proper dining kitchen. We usually have a table for six there, but we had a larger table for 12 there too.

“It’s a really large space and we definitely didn’t feel squashed.”

The property also has a good-sized master bedroom which benefits from a contemporary en suite shower room and a stylish turret window area which is ideal for cosying up with your favourite book or people-watching.

There is also a dressing room, two further well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite and a separate shower cubicle.

Since the property is located close to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Deborah thinks the flat would be perfect for hospital staff or young couples looking to get on the property ladder.