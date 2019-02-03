Offers over £308,000: Charming home in vibrant north-east town

When the Pilgrim family made the move to Aberdeen from Northern Ireland, they wanted a family home in a great location.

The charmingly named Mayflower at Kemnay near Inverurie offered just that, and Mike and Shirley have left their mark on the now four bedroom property.

Originally a bungalow, the couple transformed the attic space into a lovely family area and further bedroom.

But now that their two children, Adam and Amy, have left home, Mike and Shirley want to downsize and take their time in choosing a new location.

“It has been a brilliant family home for us, and we particularly love the living space upstairs,” said Mike.

“A local tradesman did the handmade staircase, and we also knocked a partition wall down in the kitchen to create more open space.”

The kitchen is now on an open plan level with the dining room and is a lovely entertaining space.

There are three bedrooms on the ground floor alongside a shower room and bathroom.

The converted attic space offers a further bedroom, family area and shower room.

The large well maintained garden is fully enclosed and complete with a patio area, shed and greenhouse.

There is also a single garage and further garage and workshop space.

“Kemnay is such a vibrant area, we love walking and we have Bennachie on our doorstep and the river Don snaking through,” said Mike.

“We have everything we need and now that the kids have left home, we aren’t making the most of the space we have.

“We aren’t sure where we will go next but hope another family will enjoy Mayflower as much as we have.”