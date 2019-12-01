Offers over £300,000: Spacious four-bedroom home in an enviable location

With an enviable range of facilities situated close to home, this stunning four-bedroom house is perfect for families.

Comprising exceptionally spacious and well-presented accommodation throughout, the property will undoubtedly provide comfortable living for future occupants.

Keith and Jane Neish have lived in No 6 for four years. Now looking to live closer to Keith’s parents with Jane’s daughter Eden, nine, and their two-year-old son Ruaridh, Jane admitted that the family are excited to spend more time with their loved ones in Alford.

6 Meadowlands Drive, Westhill

Offers over £300,000

Appealing and exceptionally spacious four-bedroom home, situated in a pleasant and enviable location.

Viewing: Storie, Cruden & Simpson on 01224 740718

Admin assistant Jane said: “Keith and I moved into the home with my daughter in 2015.

“It was the flow of the house that appealed to me, and as soon as we visited we knew it was the one. Everything felt right.”

Keith said: “The garden was what sold it for me.

“The pair of us lived in a two-bedroom flat in Aberdeen before moving out here, so having a garden for the first time in a while was amazing.

“And I was actually raised in Westhill, so I knew it very well.”

Inside, the executive property benefits from double glazing and gas central heating.

The accommodation comprises a fully fitted kitchen, good-sized lounge with front-facing aspect, dining room, luxury family bathroom, master bedroom with en suite shower room, and three further well-proportioned double bedrooms.

Jane said: “As Keith already mentioned, the garden is a standout part of the home.

“It has a large decked area, which is ideal for hosting barbecues and having people round.

“But I think our dog Archie loves it more than anyone.”

There is also a low maintenance front garden and driveway outside with parking for several cars.

“It was a difficult choice for us to move away, but we know it’s the right one,” Jane said.

“The home has been a big part of our lives and we hope the future occupants love it just as much as we have over the years.”