Offers over £300,000: North-east cottage with home comforts

Combining period charm and modern interiors, this desirable three-bedroom detached home is ideal for a multitude of home buyers.

Situated in an established and central residential area of Stonehaven, the property exudes comfortable living and practicality.

2 Slug Road, Stonehaven

Having been the proud owners of Number 2 for nearly two decades, Kenny Harper, a 61-year-old maintenance worker, and his wife Roz, a commercial manager, believe the perks of the home – which they share with their dog Jura – are endless.

Roz, 46, said: “Before we officially moved in back in 2000, the property had an immediate impact on my husband and I.

“It’s a stunning cottage that has bundles of character and it’s cosy and homely all-year round.

“It’s over 200 years old, so there is a historic charm on the outside. But as soon as you set foot inside, the interiors are brand new and modern.”

The house has a welcoming hallway providing access to all ground-floor accommodation, which comprises an impressive dining room, spacious lounge, utility room, cloak room and kitchen.

Roz said: “Standout rooms for me are the lounge and dining areas. They both have their very own focal point fireplaces carrying multi-fuel burners, which I absolutely love.

“Another fantastic space is the kitchen area, which has been installed by Graham Johnston of Stonehaven with a substantial range of modern units with stunning granite worktops.”

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom with en suite shower room, a stylish bathroom, and two additional good-sized double bedrooms.

The home benefits even further from a garage to the rear, as well as generously-sized gardens.

Roz said: “There is a large raised patio in the rear garden, which is a superb area for hosting outdoor get-togethers. We have had many memorable parties here.

“The location and home have everything. For Kenny and I, it’s as if we’re constantly on holiday.

“Although sad to be relocating, we hope the next occupants love it just as much as we have.”