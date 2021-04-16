Offers over £299,000: Seaside, space and city sights

If you’re on the hunt for a forever home with adaptable accommodation, then 19 Newlands Crescent is for you.

In the delightful coastal village of Cove, the five-bedroom property offers easy access to the city of Aberdeen and all it has to offer.

The interiors have been imaginatively decorated and finished to a high specification by Persimmon Homes, ensuring the property is stylishly presented throughout.

The contemporary lounge is perfect for relaxing, while the modern and well-fitted dining kitchen – on open plan with the family room – offers ample space for the family to dine and spend quality time together.

The worktops incorporate a dining bar, and integrated appliances include a fan-assisted oven, gas hob, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

French doors lead to a timber decked area for al fresco dining, providing a perfect transition from indoor to outdoor life.

There is also a useful utility room with access to the south-facing garden, a cloakroom and a store/den on the ground floor. This could be converted back to a single garage if preferred.

Plans have also been drawn up to turn this into a further public room.

Heading upstairs, the upper hallway provides access to all five bedrooms and the contemporary family bathroom.

The master bedroom has twin windows to the front, and so enjoys an open outlook.

It is well-proportioned and has an en suite bathroom.

The remaining four bedrooms are tastefully decorated, of a good size and could be revamped to suit the new owner’s requirements, whether that be a nursery, study area, home office, teenage den or reading room.

At the front of Number 19 there is a lawn and a driveway which provides handy off-street parking.

As for the back garden, there is plenty of space for further development or children’s play equipment.

The southerly aspect of the rear garden adds to the home’s appeal with space to entertain on a summer day.

Cove is within easy reach of the industrial estates at Altens, Tullos, Portlethen and Aberdeen, which has an extensive line-up of shops, supermarkets, and sports and recreational facilities.

However, there is also a wide range of amenities in the village itself including shops, a community centre and a library.

Schooling for primary age children is also catered for in the village and secondary education is close by.

Number 19 is on the market at offers over £299,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or the seller on 07450 482067 to arrange a viewing or find out more about the property.