Offers over £299,000: Family-friendly home in an idyllic north-east location

Located in the quiet residential hamlet of West Cairnbeg, this exceptional four-bedroom home is perfect for families.

It boasts spacious accommodation and extensive garden grounds, as well as easy access to a range of amenities located in the town of Laurencekirk.

Husband and wife Jamie, 37, and Nicola MacBeth – a 33-year-old stay-at-home mum – have lived in the desirable property since November 2015.

Sharing the spacious home with their three children – Erin, 6, Ailsa, 4, and 18-month-old Archie – they were instantly drawn to the picturesque views and tranquil location.

Jamie, an electrical engineer, also loved that each room was of an exceptional size.

Nicola said: “There were so many things that attracted us to the property, but the rural location was definitely something that caught our eyes.

“It’s a beautiful home with lots of space, both inside and out. And despite it being in the countryside, it’s only five minutes away from Laurencekirk, where there are plenty of supermarkets, cafes and pubs.

“It was the perfect fit for the pair of us and the kids.”

Speaking on the accommodation, Nicola said the family spend most of their time in the dining kitchen, which is on open plan with the family room.

“Along with many other parts of the home, this space is ideal for those with children,” Nicola said.

“They have the opportunity to play, but you can still keep an eye on them when cooking. It’s also great for a party.”

Further accommodation comprises a formal lounge, master bedroom with en suite shower room, three further well-proportioned double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, there is an impressive rear garden, low-maintenance front garden and ample off-street parking available.

Nicola said: “Originally, Jamie and I are from Shetland.

“All our family are still there, and we want to give our children the same type of upbringing that we had.

“We’re very much looking forward to going back, but Number 16 has been a fantastic home over the years. There’s a great little community here, with plenty of lovely neighbours.”