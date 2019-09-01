Offers over £295,000: Aberdeen townhouse with showhome look

Debbie McFarlane has loved living in her elegant West End townhouse, but is now looking for a larger apartment.

Which is good news for anyone looking to buy a place that is an ideal location and in excellent condition.

7, Ashley Lodge, 253 Great Western Road, Aberdeen

Description: Spacious two-bedroom self-contained town house.

Lounge: Bright and airy good-sized room.

Dining kitchen: Fully fitted with a range of wall and base units. There is a table and four chairs in the dining area.

Master bedroom: Generously-sized room benefiting from a stylish en suite bathroom.

Bedrooms: Further double bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Hall: Inviting and welcoming entrance vestibule and hallway.

Outside: The property is set in landscaped grounds and benefits from two private balconies with decking and glazed panel barriers.

Viewing: Contact Stronachs on 01224-626100

Debbie, who works as a managing director of Texo Resources, thinks this two-bedroom self-contained property in the Ashley Lodge Development would be perfect for an “executive person or a couple”.

She said: “The property is in a ready-to-move into condition. It really doesn’t need anything done to it.

“Each property in the development is individual.”

Situated in a quiet West End location and set in beautiful landscaped grounds, this property is close to a range or local shops, bars and restaurants.

Debbie said: “It’s a five-minute drive to Union Street, so it’s close to all amenities.

“And it’s only a five-minute walk to Malmaison.”

This generously-sized property, which is in a showhome condition, is presented in truly immaculate order. The spacious accommodation comprises a stylish entrance vestibule, cloakroom, formal living room and a dining kitchen equipped with a range of wall and base units with integrated high quality Siemens appliances. The kitchen’s sliding doors lead directly to the lower of the two balconies.

The first floor accommodation can be accessed by an airy staircase. There’s a bright and airy master bedroom which benefits from an en suite bathroom.

Large glazed sliding doors lead to the private first floor balcony.

On the upper level, there’s a further double bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Debbie said: “All rooms are very spacious and there’s a lot of storage space.”

All carpets, curtains, blinds and light fittings are included in the sale, together with the integrated appliances in the kitchen. Furniture is available for sale by separate negotiation.