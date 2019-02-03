Offers over £290,000: Four-bedroom family home in Aberdeen suburb

This family home in Dyce may not catch your eye instantly, but look again – once you are over the doorstep, it’ll be game over.

It has been a project of love for owners Catherine and George Stewart.

The couple, who both grew up in Stoneywood, moved into the property in 2009 with eldest children Andrew and Sally.

“I was heavily pregnant with our youngest son Craig when we moved in,” said Catherine, 39, a design consultant with John Lewis.

“We loved the house. We immediately saw its potential and, quite honestly, I just love taking on a project!”

Within two years of living at No 6, Catherine and process engineer George, 56, had a two storey extension built, adding a lounge with dining area, master bedroom with ensuite, and a separate versatile room – which was originally Craig’s nursery.

The house has been a labour for love for Catherine, and she lists her fabulous, super-sized kitchen with dining area as her favourite place.

It’s where she can often be found chinwagging and putting the world to rights over a coffee with her friend, Sarah.

The accommodation further includes a cloakroom, a utility area/study, and a dining/family room.

On the upper floor, there are three further double bedrooms, and also a super family bathroom which incorporates a Jacuzzi bath and separate shower cubicle.

With Dyce train station a five minute walk from their door, making Aberdeen a mere 15 minute journey away, it’s easy to see why the Stewart family would be reluctant to leave.

“I’m a bit of a wifey these days,” laughed Catherine.

“I’m setting my sights on a bungalow which is in need of plenty of TLC.”