Offers over £289,500: Magnificent mill in a stunning north-east setting

This stylishly converted mill, with its lovely rural location and stunning surrounding gardens, is oozing with character.

The five-bedroom property is only a short drive from Mintlaw, which offers a fantastic range of local amenities including shops, eateries and public transport.

Mill of Bruxie, Mintlaw, Peterhead

Exceptionally spacious five-bedroom converted mill, enjoying a lovely rural location.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365, or Tracy Thain on 07876 796125

Husband and wife Kevin and Tracy Thain moved into the rustic home more than a decade ago, having been left in awe by its grand size.

Kevin, 50, said: “It’s been 15 years since Tracy, our son Aaron – who was three at the time – and I relocated to Mill of Bruxie, and it’s been incredible. Our family has since extended to include our youngest son, Callum – now 14.

“There was, and still is, so much to love about it. The property was beautifully made, and each room is nice and spacious. The pair of us had made up our minds that we wanted it as soon as we set foot in the first room.”

Well maintained, the property offers very generous and flexible rooms for the whole family to enjoy.

The accommodation comprises a traditional dining kitchen, conservatory, large lounge and family bathroom.

There are also five double bedrooms, one with an en suite bathroom and all with space for free-standing furniture.

Kevin said: “As well as the main accommodation on offer, there’s also a room we currently use as a gym.

“This is an incredibly versatile area, which could be chopped and changed depending on the occupants’ hobbies.”

Other than families, Kevin said “the property is ideal for those that love the outdoors”.

Kevin added: “Not only is there plenty of garden grounds to take advantage of, but also fantastic dog walks.

“We have three dogs ourselves – Jake, Bailey and Tamber – so you can imagine how much they have loved growing up here, too.”

There is also a superb log cabin outside. This comes with a toilet and furniture, making it the ideal space for guests or when playing host to summer get-togethers.

“Living in the home, you feel like you’re a part history,” said Kevin.

“I have no doubt in my mind that another family will fall in love with it just as much as we have. But given that the boys will both be moved out soon, Tracy and I are looking to downsize in the village of Boddam.”