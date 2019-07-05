Offers over £288,000: Cosy three-bed bungalow in stunning rural location

This cosy, three-bed, bungalow boasts a tastefully decorated interior and stunning rural location.

This welcoming home is close to the picturesque hamlet of Craigdam, on the outskirts of Tarves and is on the market for over £288,000.

The house is entered through a sizeable vestibule with natural stone tiling, leading to the dining area via a glazed Georgian style door.

The central dining area is located off the kitchen and lounge and features white wood panelling on the ceiling and a large pine fireplace with a polished granite hearth with a log effect electric fir, creating a warm environment perfect for relaxing.

Beyond the dining area, the lounge has large windows which offer great natural lighting and views into the gardens beyond. A part glazed door allows access to a sheltered seating area perfect for afternoons spent in the sun.

For those colder nights, a wood burning stove takes pride of place on a slate hearth, featuring an exposed flue making for an eye catching focal point.

The kitchen has a warm, homely feel with grey storage cabinets around the kitchen, a small island with rustic wooden counter tops and an inset sink with a steel mixer tap. It is a practical space that is boosted by a built in electric hob, chrome extractor and a fan assisted oven/grill.

The small utility room features matching cabinets and countertops with a stainless steel sink and plumbing is available for a built in washing machine.

The master bedroom for the property is a pleasant bright room that features an en-suite bathroom with a rainfall shower. The room has views of the scenery across the garden it is the perfect place to rest your head. With a built-in double wardrobe and shelved storage cupboard there’s plenty of room for storage.

The first of the double bedrooms is spacious with a beige carpet and built in double wardrobe. The final double bedroom is slightly larger with a shelved storage cupboard and a built-in double wardrobe.

The family bathroom has been fully refurbished with modern tiling, a wall hung sink, a self contained shower cabinet and an upright chrome ladder radiator.

Each room of the house has great views onto green, where trees and hedges enclose the spacious garden. The land is surrounded by nature and offers ample parking and a general purpose brick outhouse with a garden shed.