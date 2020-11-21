Offers over £270,000: Steading was thoughtfully rebuilt from top to bottom​

When The Byre fell victim to a fire, owners Matt and Kirsty Smith could have opted to cut their losses and find somewhere new to live.

But the couple, who are both consultants in Aberdeen, were determined to salvage their family home.

It is difficult to believe that this three-bedroom steading near Fintray was once smoke damaged, as it now offers spacious and modern accommodation.

Located just minutes from the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, it has provided the perfect hideaway while still being in easy reach of the hospital.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

From becoming engaged to bringing home their three children to The Byre, it will certainly be a difficult goodbye for Matt and Kirsty. But the couple are excited for their new adventure – building a new home with an annexe for grandparents.

“Matt brought The Byre in 2009, and it is now very much our family home,” said Kirsty.

“We have Lawson who is eight, six-year-old Harriet, and Esme who is two.

“This is where they’ve all come home to from the hospital and we also got engaged here. So there are a great many memories.

“It had actually been empty for two years when Matt moved in, as the previous owners had moved to Australia.

“I used to live two streets away from the hospital. I’m now a consultant in A&E and Matt is an orthopaedic consultant,” said Kirsty.

“So when we moved in together, living in the countryside was a big change.

“We love it and it’s only a 20-minute journey into work. It gives us time to switch off.”

The Byre certainly offers a stunning location, and Newmachar is only a short drive away.

The property has been tastefully revamped but has humble origins as a cowshed.

Attention to detail means you can enjoy a versatile space, which will work for a variety of occasions.

The lounge/dining area enjoys panoramic views across the garden thanks to two deep-silled south-facing windows.

The inglenook fireplace houses a slate hearth and wood-burning stove, and there is plenty of space for a table and chairs. This room would be ideal for entertaining, but also offers a cosy spot for relaxing.

The kitchen/family room is well suited to busy meal times, and the cream shaker-style kitchen boasts a long breakfast bar and solid-wood work surfaces.

There is also a five-ring dual-fuel Rangemaster cooking range, and the overall look is both stylish and homely.

“We had a house fire in 2016, and we had to move out for eight months due to smoke damage,” said Kirsty.

“We realised that we had a rare opportunity because we had all these plans and things we wanted to do with the house.

“So we took the plunge and the house was stripped right back to the granite walls.

“Everything is now brand new. It was a chance to sort out all the little things which had annoyed us over the years.

“We changed the kitchen around to make it more of a family room, so we could fit a sofa in. We also installed a log burner. We used every inch of space available and we’re really happy with the result.”

The family spend most of their time in the kitchen where Matt is in charge of cooking, and the layout means the couple can easily keep an eye on the kids.

You’ll find one bedroom on this level, which could easily be used as a home office or a playroom.

It would also come in handy for guests, thanks to the useful shower room with underfloor heating.

The master bedroom can be found on the first floor and offers a walk-in dressing area and en suite.

The remaining bedroom has built-in storage and an en suite bathroom.

Extensive grounds complete this country escape and come with plenty of alfresco dining opportunities for the warmer months.

There is decking in the front garden and an enclosed garden to the rear.

You’ll be able to enjoy gorgeous views, with a communal area and garage catering for parking.

Kirsty said: “It has been a real haven for us throughout lockdown with so many walks on our doorstep.

“We love Newmacher because it is such a friendly community, and we are sad to be leaving.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01467 629300, or contact the owners on 07793 983900.