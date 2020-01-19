Offers over £270,000: Home right at heart of seaside haven

Lovingly upgraded by the current owners, this desirable four-bedroom home is in the heart of sought-after town of Stonehaven.

Offering stylish living for a multitude of home buyers, including young couples and growing families, the property exudes character.

42 Evan Street, Stonehaven

Immaculate four-bedroom home in centre of desirable town of Stonehaven.

Project manager Ben Ramsay has lived in the home with his wife Rosalie – who works as a lecturer at Dundee & Angus College – for five years.

Recently welcoming their son Angus, 1, to the family, the couple are in search of more space for their growing brood.

Ben, 38, said: “In my opinion, the home would suit anyone. “It’s within a short walking distance of all local amenities available in Stonehaven, including superb local shops, supermarkets, train station, woodland walks and harbour.

“It’s also one of the very few properties in the centre of the town with a sizeable landscaped garden, so it’s great for kids or those looking to enjoy the sun.

“But above all, it was the actually the sizeable, south-facing balcony area that sold it for Rosalie and I. It provides ample room for al fresco dining during the summer months and admiring the stunning views.”

Upon entering the property and ascending to the first floor, the welcoming hallway gives access to the open-plan kitchen diner and spacious lounge, featuring a modern wood burning stove.

There is also a family shower room, master bedroom with modern en-suite shower room, and three further double bedrooms, one of which enjoys lovely views towards the coast.

Ben said: “Each room is good-sized and extremely comfortable. As well as the superb balcony that can be accessed via the kitchen, the kitchen itself is also a fantastic space for get-togethers.”

The property benefits further from an enclosed garden and a basement with two storage rooms, making ideal additional utility spaces.

“Stonehaven is a fantastic area to live in,” said Ben.

“There’s always an event taking place and are plenty of things to do for all the family, all-year round.

“We’ll be sad to leave. But now that we have Angus, we’re looking for a larger home to accommodate our growing family.”